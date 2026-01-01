Dispensaries with senior discounts in Wolverine, Michigan
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- MED & RECNeighborhood ProvisionsPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company46.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup118.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup236.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins253.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECGreenlight Park City260.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
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