Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Wolverine, Michigan
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- RECExclusive Gaylord - Recreational17.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- MED & RECNeighborhood ProvisionsPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
- MED & RECMeds Cafe (Med & Rec)39.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company46.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme55.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup118.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Saginaw99 dealsPickup in under 30 mins130.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine129 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins166.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Lapeer8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins166.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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