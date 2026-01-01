Drive-thru dispensaries in Wolverine, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 61
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup207.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins253.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.342.4 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo349.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3Pickup359.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- RECCERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield369.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - Dayton377.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal403.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECDutch Republic7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins198.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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