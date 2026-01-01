Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Wolverine, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine129 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins166.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River138 dealsPickup202.0 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens140 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins203.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park96 dealsPickup in under 30 mins209.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1144 dealsPickup264.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside30 dealsPickup in under 30 mins286.1 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
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