Asian-owned dispensaries in Wolverine, Michigan
Results 1-11 of 11
All Dispensary results
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins253.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights2 dealsPickup275.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins291.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 dealsPickup313.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 mins330.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
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