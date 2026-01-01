Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Wolverine, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 58
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary331.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving22 dealsPickup337.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.342.4 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUSTop Leaf5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins359.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)6 dealsPickup372.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley405.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
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