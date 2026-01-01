Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Ypsilanti, Michigan
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- RECThe Refinery Detroit21.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- MED420 Factory - Detroit22.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
Happy 4th weekend All I had the BEST budtender, Marsha was amazing! She reminded me of flower,vape and all deals! My brother was here from out of town. Marshs made our adventure great! He's so excited for his return to 420 factory! Thanks Marsha for the smiles the laughter and the amazing customer services skills! ☆☆☆☆☆Marsha ☆☆☆☆☆read full review
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