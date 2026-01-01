Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 62
All Dispensary results
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown459.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup412.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood435.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club135.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- RECDOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)135.4 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 11:59pm ET
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids138.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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