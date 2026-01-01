Dispensaries with senior discounts in Ypsilanti, Michigan
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- MED & RECRemedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med)23.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am thrilled to tell the incredible staff at Remedy that Niko went above and beyond what anyone should have for me. I had locked my keys in my truck. Niko said "I live in Novi, let me run you home on my lunch so you can get back in." It was one of the kindest efforts shown to me ever. I feel just like family when I deal with anyone in the store. Thank you Remedy for Niko and her blessings to me. I will never forget thisread full review
- RECWeedys Monroe Dispensary24.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
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