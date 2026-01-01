Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 38
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Cross Detroit - West20.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins414.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDFresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins447.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins483.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins488.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club135.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids138.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme198.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC412.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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