Pet friendly dispensaries in Ypsilanti, Michigan
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- RECWeedys Monroe Dispensary24.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
- MEDExclusive Monroe - Medical27.0 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECNOXX Cannabis - Ferndale28.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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