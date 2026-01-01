Disability-owned dispensaries in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Results 1-11 of 11
All Dispensary results
- LLEAF Dispensary467.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins483.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECPhix MI121.7 mi awayClosed until 6am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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