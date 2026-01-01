Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Ypsilanti, Michigan
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- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup20.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECExclusive Ann Arbor - Recreational5.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor6.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
- RECQuality Roots - Monroe25.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
I am a frequent customer,We have got a lot of product from this wonderful place. No joke some of the best product and price for area if you go to Monroe you know what I mean. I have gotten seeds in some but it is a plant you will have that from time to time. They do need better edibles and carts for sure. I only go for flower it is outstanding, I love this place and will always go thereread full review
- RECQuality Roots - Hamtramck29.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 11:30pm ET
Today i had the lovely experience of shopping with Jennifer. She took the time to guide me to get on an evening edible dose to help me get a better nights sleep. Before i left she asked me next time I’m in to let her know how they worked out taking the two brands of gummies together. I felt she actually cared!read full review
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