What to expect from Michigan dispensaries
Michigan is home to hundreds of dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened in 2019, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Michigan. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of the Great Lake State.
Michigan dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Michigan requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Michigan dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Michigan do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Items to bring to a Michigan dispensary
To enter a recreational dispensary in Michigan, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Michigan recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.
Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Michigan. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Michigan. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
How to find legit dispensaries in Michigan
Michiganders new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are hundreds of licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Michigan. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Michigan on Leafly.com.
Where to consume weed in Michigan
Michigan has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Michigan's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission
How to transport weed in Michigan
It's important to note that Michigan has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Michigan, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving
- Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals
- The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed 2.5 ounces of marijuana
In Michigan, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 93 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500 and/or 360 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. Medical marijuana patients may be the exception to this rule.
History of legal weed in Michigan
Originally a state built on lumbering, mining, and agriculture, Michigan is at the center of industries like manufacturing, and since 2019, cannabis has joined the list. The Great Lakes State was one of the first states in the Midwest to legalize cannabis back in late 2018 when voters passed The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. This legislation ushered the way for adult use, allowing recreational dispensaries in Michigan to open their doors on December 1, 2019.
Types of cannabis products available in Michigan
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Michigan offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Michigan dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls.
- 2.5 ounces or 70 grams of cannabis flower (buds & pre-rolls)
- 15 grams of THC concentrates
Leafly has created a round-up of the best dispensaries in Michigan for this year.
