Dispensaries with industry discounts in Michigan
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- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company36.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup96.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 mins202.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside31 dealsPickup in under 30 mins203.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.8 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Westmont34 dealsPickup in under 30 mins210.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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