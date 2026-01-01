Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Michigan
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- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup237.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood266.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club120.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- RECDOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)151.1 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- RECThe Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie161.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recently visited The Fire Station and had an excellent experience. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making me feel comfortable and well-informed throughout my visit. The variety and quality of products available were impressive, ensuring there was something for everyone. The atmosphere was inviting, and the overall cleanliness of the establishment added to the positive experience. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service at The Fire Station, and I will definitely be returning. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience in our community!read full review
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