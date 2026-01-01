Medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan
Results 1-30 of 700
All Dispensary results
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme32.1 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
- MEDLume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi away
Well if you want a quality producs..This is the right place for you it has a ton of good stuff and many options you will be pleasantly surprised and they will not all be brown ....you will be hard pressed to find brown here i was impressed...The reason I go to them it is always quality stuff amd they have a nice varieties..But not way overwhelmingas they dont sell a buch of crap here...The staff was awesome as well at least they were to me lol.. You can as well view smell so many different options as well...All around a great experience I will continue to give them my business.....You can't beat these products anywhere else that's for sure..I am a long time smoker and have not seen the quality anywhere else ...The edibles they sell are as well on point so all and all you can't go wrong with this place...It is for sure my first choice!!!!read full review
- MED & RECHumbleBee Provisioning Center52.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.