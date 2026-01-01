Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Aitkin, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter27.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Rise in Baxter makes us feel welcomed and like we all belong together. So many of there employees are upbeat and really go the extra mile to help someone in need. I have been here from the day they opened and I absolutely consider them all my friends, Dylan, Tyler, Candice, Cassie, Jamie, Bo and all of you I appreciate you and will spread the word about how this cannibis store makes peaople feel so cared about and like we all matter. I have to give Tyler the manager so much credit for having so many neat and fun emplyees. You know how to pick them Tyler. You have a good sense in who there really loves there job and helping others. I also appreciate your knowledge on everything there is to know about the products you are selling in your store. Thankyou and God Bless!!read full review
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley51.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins317.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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