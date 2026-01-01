Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Aitkin, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter27.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Rise in Baxter makes us feel welcomed and like we all belong together. So many of there employees are upbeat and really go the extra mile to help someone in need. I have been here from the day they opened and I absolutely consider them all my friends, Dylan, Tyler, Candice, Cassie, Jamie, Bo and all of you I appreciate you and will spread the word about how this cannibis store makes peaople feel so cared about and like we all matter. I have to give Tyler the manager so much credit for having so many neat and fun emplyees. You know how to pick them Tyler. You have a good sense in who there really loves there job and helping others. I also appreciate your knowledge on everything there is to know about the products you are selling in your store. Thankyou and God Bless!!read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins317.3 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary367.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup401.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins416.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - St. CharlesPickup417.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
There are many offers available at the St Charles Zen Leaf. Medical Mondays is a great program. They even helped me with the process of obtaining a medical card. I visit the store weekly for medicinal cannabis. All staff is always friendly and helpful. Keep up the amazing service Raven!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins423.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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