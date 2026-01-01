Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Aitkin, Minnesota
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All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth74.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Blaine99.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington117.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- Green Goods - Moorhead146.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme414.8 mi awayClosed until Friday at 10am ET
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids446.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club456.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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