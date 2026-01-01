Medical marijuana dispensaries in Aitkin, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter27.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Rise in Baxter makes us feel welcomed and like we all belong together. So many of there employees are upbeat and really go the extra mile to help someone in need. I have been here from the day they opened and I absolutely consider them all my friends, Dylan, Tyler, Candice, Cassie, Jamie, Bo and all of you I appreciate you and will spread the word about how this cannibis store makes peaople feel so cared about and like we all matter. I have to give Tyler the manager so much credit for having so many neat and fun emplyees. You know how to pick them Tyler. You have a good sense in who there really loves there job and helping others. I also appreciate your knowledge on everything there is to know about the products you are selling in your store. Thankyou and God Bless!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary367.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins426.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins431.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins453.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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