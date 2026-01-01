Drive-thru dispensaries in Aitkin, Minnesota
Results 1-27 of 27
All Dispensary results
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins151.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins488.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood168.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECDutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins456.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth74.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington117.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- Green Goods - Moorhead146.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- RECPhix MI489.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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