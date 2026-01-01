Dispensaries accepting cash in Aitkin, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter27.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Rise in Baxter makes us feel welcomed and like we all belong together. So many of there employees are upbeat and really go the extra mile to help someone in need. I have been here from the day they opened and I absolutely consider them all my friends, Dylan, Tyler, Candice, Cassie, Jamie, Bo and all of you I appreciate you and will spread the word about how this cannibis store makes peaople feel so cared about and like we all matter. I have to give Tyler the manager so much credit for having so many neat and fun emplyees. You know how to pick them Tyler. You have a good sense in who there really loves there job and helping others. I also appreciate your knowledge on everything there is to know about the products you are selling in your store. Thankyou and God Bless!!read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup116.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins117.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins151.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
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