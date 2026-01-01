Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Albert Lea, Minnesota
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- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins323.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins360.7 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary372.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville1 dealPickup in under 30 mins404.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup448.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford240.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove293.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 8pm CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Elmwood Park305.1 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
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