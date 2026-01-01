Medical marijuana dispensaries in Albert Lea, Minnesota
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All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins167.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- MEDThe Dispensary204.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.1 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- MED & RECCODES - Hannibal (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup291.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins297.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
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