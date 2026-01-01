Drive-thru dispensaries in Albert Lea, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 93
All Dispensary results
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins101.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 8pm CT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins313.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9:45pm CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore1 dealPickup328.4 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South1 dealPickup in under 30 mins332.0 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins335.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins339.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins377.7 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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