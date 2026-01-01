Woman-owned dispensaries in Albert Lea, Minnesota
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- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup262.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins308.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)327.1 mi awayClosed until 7am CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins360.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins377.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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