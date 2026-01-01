Veteran-owned dispensaries in Anoka, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins231.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup323.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins349.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins363.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 dealsPickup366.1 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins422.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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