Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Baxter, Minnesota
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- RECStar Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins426.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECStar Buds - Westmont21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins442.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins446.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins494.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- RECThe Fire Station Ironwood196.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Armando was awesome! He was very educational. I was not aware of the loyalty program, he helped me right away! My friend who went with me had only ever been to fire station once in the past, & today she got a FREE cart because she had loyalty points from the last visit! All around top notch! Will be back!read full review
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