Medical marijuana dispensaries in Baxter, Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter2.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins233.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary371.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins436.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins442.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
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