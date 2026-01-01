Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Big Lake, Minnesota
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- MED & REC
6. The Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins436.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED
10. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins475.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED & REC
12. Square Grouper Dispensary490.1 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & REC
14. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford316.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & REC
16. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove363.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
- MED & REC
19. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Elmwood Park377.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED & REC
21. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville383.7 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
Jason was my budtender today at Sunnyside Wrigleyville and he really knows his strains very knowledgeable and friendly. Companies need people like Jason. He's the reason why companies thrive and become successful he's at the front lines making sure people are satisfied and no matter how good the product is, if the service doesn't match you won't get customers back. Kudos Jason, you're AWESOME and have a positive vibe we need more people like you in the world.read full review
- REC
22. Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - River North387.1 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm CT
The overall service was exemplary as it pertained to conveyance of knowledge of the strains and practices their benefits. I was impressed with her willingness to timely transitions per my requests for additional information. Well done Sunnyside, KIM K is definitely on the Sunnyside of the Streetread full review
- REC
24. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club418.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MED & REC
30. Missouri Health & Wellness - Jefferson City473.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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