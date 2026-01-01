Drive-thru dispensaries in Big Lake, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 65
All Dispensary results
- MED
2. Green Goods - Bloomington38.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- REC
3. Off The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins82.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
9. Key Cannabis - KC North3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins426.4 mi awayOpen until 9:45pm CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- REC
15. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins442.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MED & REC
20. Shangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup446.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & REC
21. Greenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins447.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MED & REC
23. Shangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins449.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & REC
25. CODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins452.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.