Pet friendly dispensaries in Big Lake, Minnesota
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4. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
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8. Off The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins82.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
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15. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins249.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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28. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup342.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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