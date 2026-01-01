Woman-owned dispensaries in Big Lake, Minnesota
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10. Lake Daze Dispensary32.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This dispensary is a hidden gem! I appreciate that the exterior doesn’t scream “WEED!!!” I find their prices to be significantly lower than at other dispensaries. I can’t wait until they start selling their merch. I definitely want one of those Lake Daze t-shirts. Their team was really knowledgeable and helped me pick out a few items. I guess you can say I’m a fan.read full review
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19. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup342.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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24. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins382.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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