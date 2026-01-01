Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Big Lake, Minnesota
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- MED
2. RISE Dispensaries New Hope27.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED
4. Green Goods - Blaine27.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
- REC
15. Legacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup48.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
16. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED
21. Green Goods - Bloomington38.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- REC
30. Legacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins126.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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