Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Breckenridge, Minnesota
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- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins499.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MEDDakota Herb - Huron153.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary190.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDDakota Herb - Vermillion241.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- RECThe Fire Station Ironwood306.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Armando was awesome! He was very educational. I was not aware of the loyalty program, he helped me right away! My friend who went with me had only ever been to fire station once in the past, & today she got a FREE cart because she had loyalty points from the last visit! All around top notch! Will be back!read full review
- RECPlant’d Farma347.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
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