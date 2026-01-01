Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Breckenridge, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 105
All Dispensary results
- Green Goods - Moorhead41.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- MEDThe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins194.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - Fairview1 dealPickup368.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron RiverPickup380.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins392.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary441.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.