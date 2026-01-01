Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Burnsville, Minnesota
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- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington6.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Blaine24.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The quality of the product is consistent, and so is the customer service. Always awesome! This location has the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff. Everyone seems happy to be there, they are helpful, and they answer my questions. The staff treats me with respect, and they have upbeat attitudes. I prefer this location over all others for this reason. It’s always a positive experience!read full review
- MEDThe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins193.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins205.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River88 dealsPickup242.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary255.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
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