Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Rockford446.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Today for the first time I had trouble opening the PDF of my medical card. I was directed to talk to Chris, who really knows his way around a phone! He helped me get out to the state site just to re-download my card, and filed it away so that I had options of ways to open it. Good Job thwarting my panic attack (:. And then found me a better deal than what I had ordered and saved me about $30! They do go above and beyond here.read full review
- MED & RECSunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Buffalo Grove486.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
My favorite dispo by far. Nice deals on nice product and terrific well informed staff. Every receipt has some kind of discount for the following week and the rewards points are nice as well. The two Jos are particularly nice and have turned me on to some fine stuff for pain and for sleep.read full review
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