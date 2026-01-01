Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- RECStar Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins487.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECThe Fire Station Ironwood219.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Armando was awesome! He was very educational. I was not aware of the loyalty program, he helped me right away! My friend who went with me had only ever been to fire station once in the past, & today she got a FREE cart because she had loyalty points from the last visit! All around top notch! Will be back!read full review
- MEDDakota Herb - Huron271.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- RECThe Fire Station - Houghton282.8 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Incredible Place. We had NSH and they were gouging the area and obtained their place through the shady arrest of the original owner by dirty cops. When The Fire Station arrived , after the rest of the garbage our local religious and politician leaders did when they got them all shut down , except NSH funny huh , it was a breath of fresh air. Selection is fantastic , prices can't be beat , the delivery is an absolute treasure for those of us disabled and more or less house bound. Been a cpl years and I have zero complaints and nothing but praise. I never write reviews but this place , it deserved it. May you be here a long long time , or at least until I dirt nap any way.read full review
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary287.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECThe Fire Station - Iron River295.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
We drove 4 hours round trip, it was well worth it. We were greeted with a great customer service smile by Armando, he informed us of everything we needed to know being first time customers. Corey then greeted us at the door, he answered our questions and referred us to a certain product, it was super quick and easy. I recommend The Firehouse, it's also easy to find on Hwy 139. Thank you guys for a great experience!!!read full review
- MEDDakota Herb - Vermillion337.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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