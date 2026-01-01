Dispensaries with industry discounts in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- MEDThe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins290.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins389.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary439.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 mins485.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins495.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins288.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECRISE Dispensaries Niles495.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I've been to Rise numerous times and I am very impressed. The people working at Rise are extremely knowledgeable and for a "novice" like myself it is appreciated. Today I was helped by a gentleman named Samm. He was SO KNOWLEDGEABLE and directed me to the products that will help my sleeping condition. He gave me information regarding tolerance breaks (which I never heard of) as well as trying the products sublingually. I never even thought about doing this. Without his help I would have purchased the same product instead of expanding my horizons. Samm was extremely pleasant and courteous. I am definitely going back to RISE and I hope Samm is working when I am there. Rise is lucky to have an employee like Samm!read full review
- MEDDakota Herb - Huron271.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDFlower Shop Dispensary287.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECPlant’d Farma428.1 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
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