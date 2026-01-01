Dispensaries with senior discounts in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- MEDThe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins290.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins389.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - FairviewPickup442.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup473.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSeed Of Life Labs- GlendivePickup475.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECGreenlight Park City478.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
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