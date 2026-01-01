Dispensaries with an ATM in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley122.9 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins197.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- MEDThe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins290.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River88 dealsPickup297.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins389.1 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins421.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
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