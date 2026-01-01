Dispensaries accepting cash in Cass Lake, Minnesota
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- INDIGENOUSWaabigwan Mashkiki Dispensary63.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Great team of very knowledgeable individuals who are very kind and helpful. They run good deals and have a reward system for frequent users. Let them know what your goal is, for me it is dealing with chronic pain and insomnia.. they are so helpful and they care. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins124.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup186.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins188.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins197.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
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