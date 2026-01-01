Medical marijuana dispensaries in Crosslake, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 190
All Dispensary results
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter21.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins255.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary385.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins446.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins451.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins456.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins470.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDPuffy's Dispensary - HWY 448 dealsPickup in under 30 mins474.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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