Drive-thru dispensaries in Crosslake, Minnesota
Results 1-22 of 22
All Dispensary results
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins153.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood187.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- RECDutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins477.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I have been shopping exclusively at Dutch Republic in Douglas MI when it comes to my dispensary needs for months now. Me and everyone who I smoke with is extremely happy with every product we have purchased from this store. There hasn't been a single product in any of the categories of product we've tried from here that we didn't like or felt was poor quality. The staff are highly (pun intended) knowledgeable about the product, and excited to share any of their information if you have any question or are not sure what you're looking for. The atmosphere is amazing, I was at this location a few times before it was Dutch Republic and I'm truly impressed with what they've done with the space. Their merch is high quality and comfortable in a decent range of sizes, and their accessories are top tier in my opinion (not to mention orange and gold on black is a solid color scheme). On top of all of that as an lgbt+ person who feels awkward in most spaces, I feel safe and welcome at Dutch Republic. I plan to do my shopping here as a loyal customer for as long as my wallet would allow!read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth91.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- Green Goods - Moorhead126.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington130.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- RECThe Fire Station - Hannahville330.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am CT
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