Medical marijuana dispensaries in Duluth, Minnesota
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All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Goods - Duluth5.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I liked the blue dream, the one I didn't like were black maple, not Terpy. friendly awesome staff, you go in the first door to check in, they have a tablet to select your order, they have some accessories and bings available I didn't get a look on pricing. the security guard was friendly, everything is goodread full review
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins321.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary353.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins393.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins395.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins440.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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