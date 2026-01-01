Veteran-owned dispensaries in Duluth, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 30
All Dispensary results
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins305.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup374.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins391.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins402.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 dealsPickup413.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary27 dealsPickup in under 30 mins445.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- THE Dispensary- Sun Prairie286.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
So here’s the thing— I’ve been smoking for a while— at least the better part of a decade. I know my shit, I have high standards, and I can talk shop with the best of them. But as a young woman, some shops see me as nothing more than some dumb bitch looking to be mansplained to about indica before I choose the pretty pink packaging… but THESE GUYS over at the dispensary are GREAT. I love coming in to their store because no matter who’s behind the counter I know they’re gonna be personable, funny, answer all my questions, and they always remember to ask for my phone number so I get those sick rewards at the shop. They’re super fun to sit and talk with, and make a habit of trying to get to know the faces of the people coming into their store. So, as a female who isn’t just some dumb broad looking for a little pick me up, and is an every day type of gal— go to these guys. They care about the customer, they want to build relationships within their community, and if I’m remembering correctly, support Veterans with part of the sales. All in all they’re really good people. They deserve your business 100000%read full review
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