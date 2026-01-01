Woman-owned dispensaries in Edina, Minnesota
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- RECFridley Dispensary15.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup308.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins349.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)398.0 mi awayClosed until 7am CT
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