Woman-owned dispensaries in Fridley, Minnesota
Results 1-30 of 85
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- RECFridley Dispensary1.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 8pm CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECFrostbite Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins4.8 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
- GreenRX MadisonPickup in under 30 mins238.6 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup314.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins353.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)407.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
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